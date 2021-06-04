Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Montana Tucker

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Montana Tucker over Zoom video!

Recognized for sharing the stage with the likes of Ciara, Lil Wayne, Flo Rida to JLo, Montana is taking the industry by storm with hits of her own. Following the success of her recent singles like “Hola” & “Sunday Funday,” Montana recently dropped “DooWop’ via Universal Music Group, which will be followed by “Be Myself” featuring social media mega-star Todrick Hall on May 17th! It will also be Zumba’s anthem for their Pride Campaign, with each video made to the song with hashtag, #Zumba to donate $1 to It Gets Better organization.

Renowned social media star & recording artist, Montana Tucker is adored not only for her music but for creating viral dances on TikTok with well-known stars, as a beauty and fashion inspiration, and as a highly respected philanthropist who uses her platform for good.

Widely recognized as JLo’s protégé… (even getting love from the queen herself!) Montana Tucker is no stranger to pushing the limits. Last year the social media mega-star used her platform to pave her way into the music industry – her skill in social media marketing and entrepreneurial success alone set her apart from the millions of other talented musicians out there – and drove international megastar Pitbull himself to sign her to his record label to back her music. She took 2020 to release new music, regroup, and reinvent ways to give back to a cause that is near to her heart. This year, she signed with UMG and will be releasing new music through them!

