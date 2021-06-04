Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Rozzi

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Rozzi over Zoom video!

A-based soul-pop powerhouse Rozzi embraces new beginnings with the announcement of her Hymn For Tomorrow EP — the first installment of a new full-length body of work coming later this year. Harnessing this positive trajectory, she has revealed a brand new Run Lola Run-inspired music video featuring Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji, Cat And The Moon, and soon to be released Old) for her latest single “Hymn For Tomorrow”. Known for her arresting pop swagger and heart wrenchingly candid lyrics, Rozzi’s soaring vocal prowess shines through on the piano-driven pandemic-era anthem. Rozzi also co-hosts the popular“Ugh! You’re So Good!” podcast with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, which in its first season included guests spanning Michelle Kwan, Jonathan Van Ness and Betty Who. The second season launches today, with future episodes featuring Nile Rodgers, Tituss Burgess, Fortune Feimster, Monet X Change + more.

The video for the song, which was directed by iconic British artist and filmmaker, Nick Egan, pays homage to the German cult movie classic Run Lola Run starring Franka Potenta, which explores the role that chance plays in one’s destiny. Following the same format as the film in which events are replayed with slightly different timings to totally different affect, viewers are left wondering if Rozzi is running away from something in the past or towards something better in the future, echoing the song’s sentiment that only in letting go can we truly make progress.

