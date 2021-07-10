Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mother Mother

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mother Mother over Zoom video!

Canadian Alt-rockers Mother Mother recently released their internationally anticipated new album INSIDE, the band’s eighth career album and first for Warner Records. The 14-track song cycle was written and recorded during lockdown and speaks to the isolation of the times and yet each of the songs shine with an infectious optimism.

Vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and producer Ryan Guldemond explains,“It’s always a bit surreal and a little scary putting songs out into the world after the long and hidden process of making an album. Inside was written in the time of Covid, a unique time for us all, and directly embodies themes surrounding isolation and hope. As we start to emerge out the other side of this thing, it feels cathartic to share this particular body of work with the world. We hope that our fans find the same peace, healing and joy in listening to these songs as we did while creating them.” INSIDE is available now. Click here to stream.

To celebrate the release, the band joined fans last night to premiere the video for their new single “Sick of the Silence,” which can be seen here. This follows up on their stunning debut of that song on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Click here to view and share.

With the release of INSIDE, Mother Mother have also announced their return to the world stage in 2021 and 2022. Shows on multiple continents have sold out or upgraded into larger venues due to demand for tickets over seven months prior to launch including Los Angeles, Chicago, London and an impressive 5-night run in their hometown of Vancouver, BC.

INSIDE was heralded by the infectious, instantly hummable lead single “I Got Love,” which quickly climbed to the #1 spot on the Canadian radio charts where it remained for a combined six weeks, while garnering over 6 million streams to date. The band quickly followed with “Stay Behind,”“Forgotten Souls” and “Pure Love,” which have cumulatively eclipsed 12 million streams in the leadup to the album’s arrival.

About MOTHER MOTHER:Comprised of Ryan Guldemond, Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, MOTHER MOTHER has had a whirlwind decade; over 1.3 billion streams and views, more than 15 million monthly listeners and counting on digital platforms and 3.1 million Shazam searches. The band had a recent feature in Rolling Stone, and made several appearances of late in Billboard’sEmerging Artist Chart, as well as topping Lyric Find’s global and US lyric search charts. In their native Canada, MOTHER MOTHER has had many top 10 singles on the alternative radio charts, including #1’s for weeks on end and the crown of most airplay for any alternative act at radio for multiple years running. Globally, the band’s avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during the fall of 2020 during lockdown. A variety of songs from O My Heart and Touch Up were used virally on the platform over 325 million times, resulting in millions of streams and new followers on streaming platforms and socials.

