The STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO’S BIRTHDAY is Tomorrow, 7.10.2021, 2 pm PDT

Featuring Alice Cooper, Tenacious D, Sammy Hagar, Rob Halford, Lita Ford & more

Tomorrow, July 10th, 2021 at 2 pm Pacific, many of the greatest heavy metal musicians of all time are uniting in a great virtual concert, STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO’S BIRTHDAY to benefit the The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late great heavy metal icon who was the voice of Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO. A beloved and cherished presence in the music world, he’s been much missed since cancer ended his song in 2010.

The reverence and love for Ronnie James Dio is confirmed by the multitude of great musicians who said yes when invited to this party, including Alice Cooper, Jack Black & Kyle Gass/Tenacious D, Carmine Appice, Vinny Appice, Sebastian Bach, Sammy Hagar, Rob Halford (Judas Priest);Lita Ford, and many others, all listed below.



The event, hosted on rollinglivestudios.com, begins at 2 PM Pacific. Tickets are now available for the VIP After Party the next day, Sunday, July 11, also at 2 PM Pacific.



Also appearing will be the DIO band: Oni Logan and Tim “Ripper” Owens, vocals; Simon Wright, drums; Scott Warren, keyboards; Rowan Robertson, guitar; and Bjorn Englen, bass.



Also Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell), Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro, Holland, Shout); Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty, Jon Bon Jovi), Sebastian Bach, Joey Belladonna (Anthrax); Chuck Billy (Testament); John Bush (Armored Saint); Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses, Slash’s Snakepit); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Aynsley Dunbar (Journey, Frank Zappa); keyboard player Steve Ferlazzo, Frank Ferrer (Guns N’ Roses); Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper); Tony-winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion); Terry Ilous (Great White, XYZ); Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); LA metal band Liliac; James LoMenzo (White Lion, Slash’s Snakepit) Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses); Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken); Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, DIO); Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne); Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, “Raiding the Rock Vault”); Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires); guitarist Jasmine Star; Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Mexican rock band The Warning; Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders); and Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust), Chickenfoot and Lzzy Hale (Halestorm);.

Radio and television personalities Eddie Trunk and Matt Pinfield will co-host the event, conducting interviews with artists as well as with Dio record producer Wyn Davis; concert promoter Danny Zelisko and Ronnie’s wife and longtime manager Wendy Dio, among others.

Tickets are on sale now at rollinglivestudios.com beginning at $20 for General Admission tickets to view the show. Tickets are also available for the VIP After Party the next day, Sunday, July 11, also beginning at 2PM Pacific time (PDT). The VIP After Party will feature exclusive performances by Joey Tempest (Europe), Paul Shortino and Richie Kotzen, among others, and artist interviews conducted by host Matt Pinfield, all of which will only be accessible to VIP After Party ticketholders.

Rolling Live Studios is also offering special merchandise packages and virtual VIP experiences for fans to participate in this unique worldwide event. Bidding is open for the “Dio Ultimate Bundle Auction,” comprising rare Dio-themed items hand-picked from the vault by Wendy Dio, and for a one-of-kind Dio-themed leather jacket that will be custom made for the winning bidder by celebrated artist Carin Hazmat.

There are many value-added items for purchase with event tickets, including a grab bag of specially selected vintage DIO and Dio Cancer Fund event merchandise.



There will also be a limited number of copies of Ronnie’s great auto-bio, Rainbow In The Dark, which he authored,. and was completed and edited by his wife Wendy Dio and Mick Wall. Each book has been signed by Wendy

The STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO’S BIRTHDAY virtual fund-raising concert will also feature exclusive archival footage from Dio’s life and long-spanning career and never-before-seen footage from Dio Cancer Fund events held in Los Angeles since 2011 when the organization began. Through musical performances and storytelling, a wide array of guests will celebrate the life of a man who deeply influenced their lives through his artistry and larger-than-life presence.



Throughout his career, Ronnie James Dio was a passionate supporter and contributor to charitable work and numerous animal charities. He was an artist who was not only well respected for his talent, but also admired and loved by his peers and fans worldwide, some of which included renowned celebrities, musicians, and prominent individuals from all walks of life.



The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, has raised over $2 million in its history. The organization’s last in-person event was its 10th Anniversary Gala held at the Avalon in Hollywood in February, 2020. Its annual RIDE FOR RONNIE Motorcycle Ride and Concert and BOWL FOR RONNIE Celebrity Bowling Tournament have been temporarily suspended as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO’S BIRTHDAY is the latest in a lineup of stellar events produced by Rolling Live Studios. In January, the studio worked alongside Mike Garson to bring together an extraordinary slate of vocalists to perform with David Bowie’s band alumni for “A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day” streaming concert event. The following month, YUNGBLUD’s stunning performance of “Life on Mars?” from the event played after millions of viewers watched NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully touch down on Mars.