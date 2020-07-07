​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing No Love for the Middle Child over the phone!​​



​​No Love For The Middle Child is an emerging indie alternative artist based out of LA. The completely self-produced musician first made a name for himself producing music for artists like Meek Mill, PnB Rock, and Grandson, which included his first platinum record for his work on Meek’s ‘Championships’ album. NLFTMC’s solo career has got off to a blistering start with a unique blend of indie-pop/alternative music earning him millions of streams over his first year of releases, including major support from Spotify on some of their top indie/alternative playlists. His latest offering ‘Run For Cover’ comes in the form of a short but sweet EP, a project that feels like another building block in his rapidly moving career.​​

INSTAGRAM | SPOTIFY | APPLE MUSIC |YOUTUBE | TWITTER​​



​​We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com ​​

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!