We had the pleasure of interviewing Rena Strober over Zoom video!

From New York to Los Angeles, Rena Strober is praised for her Broadway performances, TV roles, Voice-Over Work and her 1-woman show Spaghetti & Matzo Balls!. She has also received rave reviews for her album Finding Home.

Rena appeared on Broadway as Cosette in Les Miserables, and starred opposite Betty Buckely, Peter Scolari in the Off-Broadway comedy White’s Lies. Her 1- woman show, Spaghetti & Matzo Balls!, has run Off-Broadway in NY, Los Angeles and in Leeds, England to enlightened and entertained, sold out houses. Rena toured the country with Fiddler on the Roof as Tzeitel playing opposite Topol, Harvey Fierstein & Theo Bikel. Rena originated the role of Tonya in the pre-Broadway production of Zhivago (Directed by Des McNuff) at the La Jolla Playhouse for which she was awarded the Outer Critics Circle Award.

Rena is a recurring guest star on the Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie playing Liv’s wacky manager Becky Bickelhoff. She has also been seen playing Chuckie’s attourney Emily Knowland on Shameless and her voice has been heard recently on The Big Bang Theory. Her voice is also heard on dozens of animated cartoons including DisneyXD’s PENN ZERO, EVER AFTER HIGH and dozens of popular video games.

On stage in Los Angeles Rena received rave reviews for her performance in STONEFACE: The Rise & Fall of Buster Keaton at the Pasadena Playhouse. She played Norma Talmadge & Eleanor Keaton alongside French Stewart.(3rd Rock from the Sun & MOM) Earlier this year Rena worked with Jason Alexander on another LA premiere of When You’re in Love the Whole World is Jewish. Rena’s first feature film Waiting in the Wings: The Musical Movie has been playing at film festivals around the world!

Some of Rena’s proudest moments are singing ‘God Bless America’ at home plate at Shea Stadium and belting out the National Anthem on the dais for the infamous Friar’s Roasts. Rena is one of the youngest members of the NY Friar’s Club. Rena also sings the national anthem for NASA for rocket launches and most recently at JPL for the landing of the Mars Rover Curiosity.

When Rena is not working as an actor, she is found teaching voice for the Academy of Music for the Blind. Her students range from 4-17 years old and all live with no vision. The Academy recently received a grant from Josh Groban’s foundation Find Your Light. For more information on this incredible music school, please visit www.ouramb.org

Rena currently lives and works in LA.

