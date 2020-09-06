​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing JanaeSound over Zoom video!

JanaeSound is a powerhouse rock singer that hails from St. Louis where she began cultivating her love for music at the tender age of 9 through the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Currently based in Portland, Maine, JanaeSound is known for producing the most diverse showcase in Maine, the nation’s least diverse state.

The show, BeyDay, featured 38 people of color, 33 women of color and 31 black/african artists. She most recently produced and curated a showcase of Black artists called Juneteenth! which was pre-recorded live at the empty State Theatre to raise money for local organizations that empower Portland’s Black Community. The project was beautifully executed from pitch to livestream in nine days during a pandemic. The technical marvel included a performance by JanaeSound accompanied by a live guitarist and social distant choir via video link . A partnership with Edovo made the concert available to incarcerated folks in 150 facilities nationwide. The livestream raised over $10,000 for Indigo Arts Alliance and Black Owned Maine, and was viewed more than 10k times, making huge waves as Portland, Maine has a population of >60k people.

Currently, we are celebrating the release of her new single “Feared“, which premiered during Juneteenth!, in which she encourages listeners to acknowledge and release their fear so they may find joy and walk in their purpose.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!