How Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ Changed the Course of Music in the 1970s

Rich with distorted guitars, endless guitar solos, and Ozzy Osbourne’s never-changing iconic vocals, Paranoid was an almost immediately successful follow-up to Black Sabbath’s debut self-titled album, released just a few months prior. Most of the band’s signature songs can be heard on Paranoid, from “Iron Man” to “War Pigs” to “Paranoid”. And to this very day, decades later, Paranoid is considered one of the greatest heavy metal albums of all time.

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Many would agree that Paranoid was one of the most influential albums of its time, too. One that helped lift heavy metal as close to the mainstream as it would ever get.

So what was it about Paranoid that made it such a music history-changing album? To start, it was released in a time when the tides of popular music, particularly rock music, were changing. Rock was evolving fast, protest music was dying down as the Vietnam War reached its end, and tons of innovative genres like prog-rock and punk rock were popping up globally. Heavy metal had begun to appear in the late 1960s, but it was still in its infancy. The genre hadn’t quite become as widely accepted by the masses by the time the year 1970 rolled around. Black Sabbath, it seems, released Paranoid at the perfect time.

Black Sabbath May Not Have Invented Heavy Metal With ‘Paranoid’, but It Remains One of the Most Influential Metal Albums of All Time

So many songs on this record were quite new in terms of sound, too. Even among young metal bands at the time, no one had quite the same sound heard on songs like “Electric Funeral” or “Iron Man”. It was doomy yet melodic as a whole album, with notable elements of blues and old-school rock mixed in for a perfect balance.

The themes found in the album were also key to its success. Remember how I mentioned that protest songs were dying out as the Vietnam War was coming to an end? Paranoid was really an album about war and the paranoia of there being no end in sight. Some would argue it was a protest album, and I don’t disagree. I think Paranoid was mirroring global sentiments of the average person at the time. Especially when it came to war, politics, culture, and how fast technology was advancing. It’s an album about fear rather than a specific political stance.

Naturally, the characters that made up the band were also as important to Paranoid’s success as the music. Ozzy Osbourne was a force to be reckoned with, with the charisma and humor that would earn him a massively successful career even after he eventually left Black Sabbath. And Tony Iommi’s guitar tracks inspired countless young guitarists to pick up the axe and learn to shred. And both, along with the rest of the band, were unapologetically authentic.

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