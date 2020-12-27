Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Rexx Life Raj over Zoom video!

Bay-Area rapper Rexx Life Raj recently released his latest EP California Poppy 2 via EMPIRE. With masterful flow and slick wordplay, Raj offers thoughtful commentary on what it means to be a Black man in America, taking listeners on a journey through the ups and downs of his life. Produced by Kyle Betty (Raj’s in house producer) and ReeceBeats (G-Eazy, Kehlani) and mixed by Alex Tumay (Young Thug, Travis Scott), California Poppy 2 “speaks to tumultuous times.” (Uproxx). The eight-track collection also features industry luminaries like Juvenile and British rapper Kojey Radical.

ABOUT REXX LIFE RAJ:

Raj has toured and sold-out shows around the world and makes music that isn’t afraid to be laugh-out-loud funny while also digging deep into what it means to be a young black man in America – music for the brain, heart, and NBA 2k20. Fans of Raj include millions of streamers, as well as Pitchfork (“He can rap, hit a falsetto, and Julia Lewis’ sparkly production is complemented by the radiant blood-red backdrop”), Pigeons & Planes (a Best Artist of the Month), and Complex, comparing the 2019 Rapper To Watch to his local Golden State Warriors; the young and talented rapper is building up his own dynasty. A Billboard profile from last year highlighted Raj’s local philanthropic work with Good & Proper, working with Kehlani, his father’s history as a Black Panthers affiliate, the joys of Olive Garden, and more of his non-music interests, showing a different side to the former college football player (he’s 6’3″).

Raj is “here to put on for the Bay Area, in the most positive light” (Flaunt), and has worked hard to launch initiatives that support his local community. Raj has worked with the People’s Breakfast Oakland, which helps minimize the effects of food deserts by distributing fresh local produce for little to no charge, UC Berkeley’s BRRC (Black Recruitment & Retention Center), a Black student-initiated organization designed to help increase the number of students enrolling in and graduating from California colleges and universities, and the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).

