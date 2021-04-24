Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with rIVerse

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing rIVerse over Zoom video!

rIVerse is an independent pop and R&B music group making international waves for their high concept pop aesthetic and inclusive messaging. The group’s lineup includes a diverse collective of multi-racial, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and body-positive members. Recently rIVerse released their newest music video for “BaeBeeBoo” off their critically acclaimed album, “Poison IV”. The group is comprised of band members Dizz, Monroe, Khadija and Zak.

“Our mission is to represent the underrepresented” says group leader Dizz, “We want to empower our fans to know that everybody is uniquely powerful. Whether you’re gay, straight, white, black, young, old, man, woman, petite or plus size you can do, have and be whatever you want.”

rIVerse is also performing a full length live, virtual concert on May 29th, 2021, which they are currently crowdfunding.

