We had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Mayes over Zoom audio!

Rob Mayes is no stranger to the world of entertainment with careers in both Music and Film & TV. In a year marked by unprecedented cancellations and uncertainty, he has emerged a versatile, rising star in entertainment. Mayes not only has several acting projects on the horizon, but his work as an artist is earning him a name within the Country music community. Mayes released his third edition of a new four-part series, Songs From The Sofa: A Quarantine Project.

In April, Mayes wrote and recorded the series of songs in his living room while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. It features Mayes with a stripped-down sound as he sheds light on the ambiguity associated with the times, while still instilling the current climate with solace and hope.

In addition to Songs From The Sofa: A Quarantine Project, Mayes has garnered industry attention with three other original releases, titled “What I Remember Most,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” and “Didn’t Do This On My Own” (co-written with Earl Bud Lee, “Friends In Low Places”). Collectively, they have received strong support on Spotify, including on some of the platform’s most popular Country music playlists, such as New Boots, Wild Country, Breakout Country, Next from Nashville and Fresh Finds. His music has also been featured on Apple Music’sHot Tracks and Tidal’s New Tracks.

In May, when an immeasurable amount of tours and shows were canceled, including the annual Stagecoach festival (an event frequently attended by Mayes), Mayes recognized that many artists were eager to share their music during the pandemic. He conceived the idea of doing a “Stagecouch” couch concert, and soon after organized CouchSongs, a virtual Country music concert, in partnership with Destination Country that provided an opportunity for artists to be supported through donations. Forbesrecognized Mayes’ virtual event, which featured performances by Craig Campbell, Desmond Child, Willie Jones, Cory Marks, Jamie O’Neal, Wood Newton, Gretchen Peters, Tyler Rich, Lainey Wilson, and so many others, here.

As an established actor, Mayes looks forward to continued musical growth. On Sept. 25, he will release “Length of A Song,” a track written by Mayes and Heath Owen (son of Randy Owen, Alabama).

As an actor, fans recognize Mayes as a staple on ABC’s “Mistresses.” He also starred in the cult classic “John Dies at the End” with Paul Giamatti, which premiered at The Sundance Film Festival, along with SXSW, Sitges Film Festival, and The Toronto Film Festival. Most recently, he stars in the newly released Civil War Western, “A Soldier’s Revenge,” in which he appears alongside Val Kilmer, AnnaLynne McCord, and Jake Busey. “A Soldier’s Revenge” is now available here, and the trailer for the movie can be viewed here.

Fans can also expect to see Mayes this holiday season in Lifetime’s forthcoming Christmas Edition, in which he stars alongside Grammy award-winning Carly Hughes and Marie Osmond. Some of Mayes other acting credits include Lifetime’s “The Road Home for Christmas” with Marla Sokoloff and Marie Osmond, Lifetime’s “The Client List” with Jennifer Love Hewitt, and CW’s “Frequency” and “90210.” Other film credits include “Deep Blue Sea 2,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Ice Castles,” “Burning Blue,” “Different Flowers,” “Eden,” “The American Mall” opposite Nina Dobrev, “Melvin Smarty,” “Dangerous Matrimony,” “My Christmas Inn” opposite Tia Mowry, “Love for Christmas,” “Maybe I’m Fine,” “He’s Out To Get You” with Samaire Armstrong, “NYC Underground,” FOX’s “Proven Innocent,” and the forthcoming thriller “The Stay.”

For more information on Rob Mayes and to keep up with his latest releases, please visit https://www.rob-mayes.com/ and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

