Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Cullman over Zoom video!

Winter Clothes is the new summer record from Brian Cullman.Winter Clothes is Brian Cullman’s most fully realized album to date, one with nothing to prove, just the easy camaraderie of first-rate musicians playing together, the snap crackle pop of the rhythm, and the smoky beauty of the songs. It’s being released on September 11 by noted New Music label, Sunnyside Records.

This is Cullman’s first fully cooperative album with longtime friend and collaborator Jimi Zhivago (Glen Hansard, Ollabelle). Many of the songs were assembled during writing sessions where the two of them played ideas off one another, working through melodies and rhythms until the pieces were fully in sync. Tragically, Zhivago went into the hospital during recording of the project’s final song. Brian visited him daily with the day’s output and shared ideas and plans up until the day he passed away. The recordings were shelved for over a year before Cullman felt he could return to them.

The album was mostly recorded live at Forrest Sound in Long Island City with the core lineup of Cullman (guitars, vocals); Zhivago (electric & acoustic guitars, organ, mandolin); Byron Isaacs (The Lumineers, Ollabelle) on bass, backing vocals and occasional drums; and Glenn Patscha (Ry Cooder, Ollabelle) on keyboards and backing vocals. Later sessions filled out the sound, adding Chris Bruce (Me’shell Ndegeocello, T Bone Burnett) on guitars; Christopher Heinz on drums; Tony Leone (Chris Robinson Brotherhood) on percussion; and Syd Straw (The Golden Palominos) and Mary Asque Fendley (Basque) on backing vocals. As always, Hector Castillo (Phillip Glass, David Bowie) was there to oversee the recording and to mix.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!