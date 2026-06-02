Rick Springfield and Sammy Hagar Reflect on Their Decades-Long Friendship Ahead of Tour Together

Rick Springfield and Sammy Hagar go way back. The music icons, who are gearing up to hit the road together, recently reflected on their more than five decade-long friendship in an interview with People.

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“We’re as old as old people!” Springfield quipped of himself and Hagar, whom he first met when he recorded “I’ve Done Everything for You,” a song that the former Van Halen frontman wrote.

“I think Rick occasionally acts like an adult. Not an old person, but every now and then he acts like an adult,” Hagar joked of his longtime pal. “But I rarely do!”

While both men are approaching their 80s, neither feels like that’s case. For Springfield, he pointed to his daily workouts and rock music as the things that keep him young at heart. Hagar, meanwhile, credited the time he spends on the beach.

“It’s funny to think of my grandpa and how he was at 60,” Hagar said. “… The world has changed, but I don’t even think about age.”

While Hagar may not feel older, he definitely feels wiser.

“Music and alcohol and rock and roll, it’s always been a good time,” Hagar said. “But I don’t get drunk anymore. No hangovers. I’m smarter than that now. I learned that in my 50s!”

Rick Springfield to Join Sammy Hagar on Tour

Hagar and Springfield will soon add even more stories to their shared history. The former man is gearing up to set off on his Best of All Worlds Tour, on which Springfield will join him for eight shows.

Springfield will first join the fun on June 13 in St. Louis, Missouri. Throughout the month, they’ll play shows in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Hagar will wrap up his trek sans Springfield with two shows in Maryland.

Back in March, Springfield took to Instagram to share a pic of himself and Hagar together.

“I stopped by Sammy’s rehearsals did some press stuff for our upcoming shows together and had some laughs. Love this guy. Looking forward to the shows! Whooohoooo,” he enthused. “And you’ve got to see my new road guitars. They are badass.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

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