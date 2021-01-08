Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Lincoln Schofield of the app ShowX over Zoom video!

ShowX is a new app built to help musicians solve some of the major challenges facing independent artists during the COVID shutdown. Personal networking — in bars, at shows, greenrooms, and anywhere else — drives the careers of developing artists. But the usual ways to develop musicians’ networks are delayed indefinitely.

To address these issues, ShowX serves as both a professional networking platform and a database for artists to connect with other artists. With an intuitive interface that’ll be familiar to any social media user, musicians are connected by location, genre, and goals. Artists are held accountable by a user-moderated trust system that ensures all parties are being ethical and equitable.

Learn more here: https://www.showx.com/

Whether you’re searching for a slide guitar player to do overdubs on your latest song, looking for a collaborator to brainstorm some special merch, booking acts for a charity livestream event or searching for a venue for a socially-distanced concert, ShowX gives you the tools to build and expand your musical community.

ShowX was developed with independent artists led by musician and longtime independent NYC booker Lincoln Schofield.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!