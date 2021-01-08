Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Joss Stone over Zoom video!

Platinum-selling and Grammy-winning UK soul singer and songwriter Joss Stone just released an empowering new gospel-tinged anthem “Walk With Me” via S-Curve Records/BMG. The song speaks to a different kind of love, one of love for thy neighbors, even complete strangers and anyone seeking togetherness at this time of uncertainty and ignites just in time to warm the souls and unite festive folks this holiday season after a tumultuous and divisive year.

“The song started out as a romantic song asking someone to walk through life with you, kind of like a wedding song if you will,” says Stone. “When we got to working on it so much had happened that I couldn’t take my mind off. With the pandemic and what happened with George Floyd that unfortunately sparked so much violence it got me thinking that the problem is mostly with the us and them attitude. That is the biggest killer – separation and judgment. Everyone needs to come together in order to survive this life in peace. Without togetherness nothing is OK”.

Co-written and co-produced by Jonathan Shorten who has worked with Stone since 2004’s platinum-selling Mind Body & Soul album, “Walk With Me” embraces the voices of Legato Vocal Ensemble in a heart-warming round of harmony and consolation.

Originally penned as a love song, Stone did a rewrite in light of recent events over the year.

“So I rewrote the song and I hope people take it in the way it was intended,” says Stone. “When I speak of the ‘heroes’, I am speaking of the brave doctors and nurses that have given so much of their lives to help others have one. And when I speak of ‘our brothers and sisters that cannot breathe’, it is a reference to George Floyd and the many others who have suffered injustice and suffocation in any way, be that physical or emotional. When I say ‘so take a hand’, I mean any hand, love everyone, we are in this life together. The only way things will get better is if we throw the divides and lines away and love each other regardless of colour or job or health. The fix is not to make those lines thicker. Let’s walk together. Through it all”.

The accompanying music video for “Walk With Me” also premieres today. Joss’ glorious performance is visualized in the headlines of a newspaper among all the overwhelming news around the world.

The often-barefoot performer has long portrayed an element of freedom and peace and Joss Stone further radiates these characteristics in her newly-launched “A Cuppa Happy” podcast which kicked off in July 2020. Stone’s feel-good show goes beyond her life as an entertainer and digs deep into various perspectives with guests that range from British comedian Bill Bailey to sex therapist Laura Berman to recording artists Shaggy and Boy George.

The first-time mom-to-be is also taking advantage of being at home cooking up something in the kitchen every Sunday on Facebook Live with “Cooking With Joss.” The raw and humorous interactive cooking show with recipes that include everything from garlic soup to British macadamia flapjacks to deviled eggs.

