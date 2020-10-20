Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Sleeptalk over Zoom audio!

Sleeptalk, a five-piece alternative-rock act from SoCal, continues to make strides with infectious pop hooks, swooning vocals, and an electronic-rock sound that has fused with their ever growing audience. After years of never-ending evolution and expansion of their style, Sleeptalk’s relentless work and experimentation are on sharp display with a catalog of music showcasing the distinct, exclusive style of the band. With more on the near horizon including multiple singles all culminating into something bigger to round out their 2020 year.

Sleeptalk has been streamed over 1.35 million times, opened for Twenty One Pilots, and has been featured on various MTV’s shows.

