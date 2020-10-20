Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Weisband over Zoom video!

Nashville singer and songwriter Emily Weisband today shares new track “Dumber,” the first taste of her forthcoming EP Not Afraid To Say Goodbye, out November 13th on Warner Records. For years, Emily has used her skills to help others tell their stories through song as one of the most in-demand songwriters on Music Row, writing for Camilla Cabello, Dan + Shay, BTS with Halsey, Keith Urban, among many others – she’s even won a GRAMMY for it. On “Dumber,” which was crafted with Kevin Kadish (Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus), Emily places her effervescent voice front and center, as she asserts herself as someone who won’t put up with smooth talk or disrespect from a would-be suitor. The accompanying video, which was directed by Erin Foster and created by an all-female crew, chronicles Emily’s experiences in three distinct relationships, reflecting on the lessons learned from her past.

Emily based “Dumber” on her real-life experiences, explaining: “I got out of a toxic situation and as I started dating again, I found myself seeing things very clearly that I used to be so blind to. This song is just my way of warning the next guy. I’ve learned a lot about who I am and what I deserve and these days I’m not afraid to say goodbye to somebody who doesn’t empower me to live into that.”

That newfound confidence lies at the core of Not Afraid to Say Goodbye. Last year, Emily stepped from behind the scenes and into the spotlight as an artist for the first time, making her debut with Identity Crisis. The EP earned praise from the likes of ELLE, Billboard, NYLON, and Entertainment Weekly for songs that played like diary confessions that were somehow instantly relatable. But if that set grappled with its titular subject, the upcoming EP takes a different track, where the confidence she gained by hearing her work out in the world is palpable. On the short, yet bold record, she uses her nearly lifelong study of songwriting to transmit raw emotions that revel in shades of gray, while also maintaining empathy and a searing wit.

Emily grew up in a faithful home in Fredericksburg, Virginia where unflinchingly honest secular music (The Carpenters, Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens) got equal billing to gospel. Emily felt music’s power and pull from a young age and began writing songs at the age of 11, honing her craft after school. She followed her passion to Nashville to study songwriting at Belmont University, and was such a natural that she signed a publishing deal with THiS Music while still a student. After becoming one of the most successful songwriters in Nashville, it wasn’t long before she found a home as an artist at Warner Records.

