​​“A jazz prodigy-turned-soundtrack guru, Nick Rosen might be the last person you’d expect to release an addictive collection of experimental electro-pop gems, but ‘Too Young To Be Lonely,’ his captivating new EP under the Sloane moniker, is proof of the multitudes he contains. Grappling with depression, loneliness, and the hollow nature of our social media-obsessed society, the six-track EP is deceptively upbeat, packaging heavy reckonings inside shiny, glittering productions. Rosen plays every instrument on the collection himself, layering up infectious beats and dreamy synthesizers into a potent mix of slick pop appeal and raw emotional intensity. That mix of dark and light is at the heart of Rosen’s mission with Sloane. Sure, he’s here to exorcise some personal demons, but more than that, he’s here to help you do the same, and to make sure you know you’re not alone in the process.​​



​​“I’m not afraid to talk about depression or anxiety or getting caught up in the materialistic trappings of the world,” says Rosen, a devout practicer Buddhism. “Enlightenment isn’t about the absence of darkness, it’s about learning to be okay with the mixture of light and dark that’s inside all of us.”​​



​​A self-described L.A. gutter punk in his youth, Rosen discovered jazz as a teenager and began devoting his every waking moment to the bass. Before even graduating high school, he was making national headlines for helping resurrect the career of jazz legend Henry Grimes, who’d been thought dead for decades, and generating serious waves around Los Angeles for his performances with luminaries like Bennie Maupin, Arthur Blythe, and Nels Cline. After college, Rosen dove into the world of film and television, recording with Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino on scores for everything from Super 8 and Star Trek to Fringe and LOST in addition to serving as music director for massive live broadcasts like NBC’s Fourth of July and Christmas in Rockefeller Center specials. On top of his soundtrack work, Rosen served as music director at L.A. hotspots Bardot and The Sayers Club, where he found himself performing live with Prince, will.i.am, Jamie Foxx, Perry Farrell, Bruno Mars, Macy Gray, Common, and countless other celebrities. Adding a slew of other instruments to his repertoire along the way, Rosen also managed to become a prolific session musician and producer/engineer, boasting a resume that includes the likes of Phantogram and Tinashe among others.”

