‘She Rocks Podcast’ Talks with Songwriting Superstar Jamie O’Neal

The platinum-selling entertainer and hit songwriter Jamie O’Neal became a household name with her back-to-back No. 1 singles, “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.”

With multiple hits that followed, including “Shiver,” “Trying To Find Atlantis” and “Somebody’s Hero,” Jamie caught fire and earned numerous career accolades, including 3 GRAMMY® nominations, an Academy of Country Music™ Award for Top New Female Vocalist and a Billboard® Award for New Country Artist.

While she has penned most of her own songs, Jamie has also written hits for Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, LeAnn Rimes, Cece Winans, Idina Menzel and others. Her voice can be heard internationally in major studio films, including “All by Myself” for Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Here She Rocks Podcast sat down to talk to Jamie about her first single “The World Goes On” from her upcoming album, Now and Then, slated for release later this year. Plus her songwriting insights and so much more. Find out more at https://www.jamieoneal.com/.

Podcast host Laura B. Whitmore is the founder of the Women’s International Music Network and the She Rocks Awards. She is also a singer/songwriter, a journalist for Parade.com and the Vice President of Marketing for Positive Grid.