Eventide continues their decade-long partnership with Danish power supply manufacturer Ciok and introduces three new power supply solutions: PowerMINI, PowerMINI EXP and PowerMAX rev 2. Each one is designed for pedalboards of all sizes.

Eventide hosted an in-depth PowerHour livestreaming tutorial and Q&A with Guitar Effects Pedals Product Manager Christian Colabelli and Cioks designer/founder Poul Ciok on Eventide Audio’s Facebook page today. The video can be viewed here and below.

Eventide PowerMINI

According to their spec sheet, the PowerMINI is a super-compact isolated power supply for smaller pedalboards that ensures pedals will achieve maximum fidelity. PowerMINI provides two outputs rated at 9VDC/660 mA plus two outputs switchable to 9, 12, 15 or 18VDC at up to 660mA, all in a package weighing one-half pound and measuring only one inch high. PowerMINI can be used stand-alone or as an expander for PowerMAX via a 24VDC aux input (24VDC Link cable available separately). PowerMINI includes seven flex cables and a low-profile inline external AC power adaptor. PowerMINI is a state-of-the-art universal power supply (85-265VAC) usable worldwide.

Eventide PowerMINI with supply

PowerMINI EXP is the expander kit for PowerMAX rev 2. It is identical to the PowerMINI in every respect except it does not include the low-profile inline external AC power adapter but does include the 24VDC Link cable for direct connection to the PowerMAX rev 2. PowerMINI EXP can be used stand-alone, as an expander kit for PowerMAX rev 2 via the 24VDC aux link, or for low-current analog pedals using the supplied cables on the original PowerMAX. PowerMINI EXP can also be powered from any power adaptor rated from 9-24VDC (either positive or negative center is acceptable) or 9-12VAC. The resulting output power in the latter case will vary depending on the output of the power supply used. The PowerMINI EXP expansion kit includes seven flex cables for feeding pedals plus the 24VDC Link cable to directly connect to the PowerMAX rev 2.

Eventide PowerMAX

PowerMAX rev 2 updates the original PowerMAX by adding a dedicated, isolated 24VDC auxiliary output for powering the PowerMINI or another device compatible with 24VDC. Just like the original PowerMAX and PowerMINI, the PowerMAX rev 2 ensures pedals will achieve maximum fidelity and delivers an unprecedented 42W of power capable of powering up to seven high-current pedals via three outputs of 9VDC/660mA; four outputs switchable to 9, 12, 15 or 18VDC at up to 660mA; a 24VDC AUX output to feed a PowerMINI expander; and a USB output to power a smartphone or tablet. Each outlet has an individual LED status indicator, and a three-color LED true power meter gives a visual representation of how much power is being used in total. All outputs are isolated and ultra-low noise. PowerMAX weighs only one pound and measures one inch high. PowerMAX is a state-of the-art Universal power supply (85-265VAC) usable worldwide.

“We are proud to build on our long partnership with Cioks, the premier designer and manufacturer of the world’s finest power supplies designed to optimize the sound quality of even the largest pedalboards,” Eventide Guitar Effects Pedals Product Manager Christian Colabelli said.