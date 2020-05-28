​​

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Irish indie rockers The Academic released their new single “Anything Could Happen,” their debut release for Capitol Records: listen to it HERE.​​

​​“Anything Could Happen” is a brisk, new wave-styled single, which draws from the stop-start rhythms of Talking Heads and Elvis Costello. The track was produced by ex-Kaiser Chief, Nick Hodgson.​​ ​​

“‘Anything Could Happen’ is a rallying cry to the people in our lives who find themselves stuck in cycles of mundanity and monotony,” says lead singer Craig Fitzgerald. “We hope it inspires people to be kind to themselves and take control of their futures.” With lyrics about those who are “saving all your feelings for Saturday night” and going on benders of the emotional kind, it’s a song about personal growth, friendship, and accepting that nobody is perfect. In many ways, it’s the perfect balm for these strange times.​​ ​​

Watch the video HERE, directed by Hope Kemp and Ronan Corrigan, featuring couples from around the world shot enduring lockdown. “It’s been a strange one with this video,” Fitzgerald says about the video. “We were due to shoot it a few weeks back but with all the movement restrictions in place, everything changed. We had to can our initial idea for the video and come up with something a bit more DIY. The song has really taken on a new meaning so we wanted to create something that brings people a sense of hope in these difficult times. We crowdsourced video footage from people all over the world in lockdown who are doing whatever it takes to keep positive. We thought the idea would be fitting in the current climate.”​​

​​Ireland’s most exciting new export, The Academic are indie pop princes in waiting. Their super-uplifting, hugely melodic guitar-driven sound is the product of a tight-knit gang who’ve been playing together since school, when they first bonded over the sounds of The Strokes and Vampire Weekend.”​​



​​​​Follow The Academic: ​​Facebook | Twitter | Instagram​​

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!



​​We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com