isten & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing The Black Moods over Zoom audio!

THE BLACK MOODS are steadilybuilding on the buzz and chart success of their second album SUNSHINE, released May 8 (via the independent label Steelhorse Entertainment/The Fuel) whose title track is currently in the Top 20 at #17 on Billboard’s Active Rock charts. Their three previous singles also debuted in the Top 30 charts as follows: “Bad News” (#24), “Bella Donna” (#29) and “Whatcha Got(#30).

THE BLACK MOODS merge guitar crunch and tight songcraft with urgent, blunt lyrics about romantic desire and conflict and recently signed to agency powerhouse CAA under agent Joe Mott. During quarantine the band have moved their home studio to the Ozarks (hometown of vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy) to write & record material for their next release which will include a remotely recorded track with legendary producer Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones).

SUNSHINE was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Johnny Karkazis who turned their rehearsal space into a makeshift studio in order to capture the energy of their live performance which has seen them tour alongside diverse acts including The Doors’ Robbie Krieger, Gin Blossoms, Shinedown, Jane’s Addiction, Whitesnake, Adelitas Way,Otherwise and many more. They were also booked to perform at Epicenter festival until it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

isten & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!