3 Rock Songs From 1973 With Openings You Instantly Recognize

A great intro sticks with us. It doesn’t matter how long it’s been since you last heard the three rock songs below; the intro will instantly jog your memory. These bands hit the ground running, perfecting the art of a hook-y intro. Revisit these rock tracks, all released in 1973.

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“Money” — Pink Floyd

Not many rock songs start out with sound effects of cash registers and coins clinking. So, when Pink Floyd’s “Money” comes on, there is no mistaking it. It’s a risk to start your song with something other than melody or riffs. Some listeners will fly right past a song if the intro doesn’t grip them. But Pink Floyd was never afraid of breaking the status quo, so this song’s innovation should come as no surprise.

As the song progresses, the reason for the iconic soundbite becomes clear. The band expertly delivered an anti-greed message. “Money, well, get back / I’m alright, Jack, keep your hands off of my stack,” the lyrics read.

“Dream On” — Aerosmith

The winding, hypnotizing opening guitar riff to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” hits the listener like a memory from a time gone by. Like smelling the perfume you wore on your first date or eating your mother’s cooking, this song has transportive qualities. It’ll instantly take you back to where you were when you first heard it.

Of course, the most famous thing about this song is Steven Tyler’s wail. “Sing with me, if it’s just for today / Maybe tomorrow the good Lord will take you away,” he sings with his singular voice. But the intro is a close second. You know exactly what song this is just seconds after it starts.

“Ramblin’ Man” — The Allman Brothers Band

In a similar manner, the opening guitar riff in The Allman Brothers Band’s Ramblin’ Man” is equally as memorable as the one in “Dream On,” albeit much more upbeat. The twangy guitar intro sets the scene for the southern story told in the lyrics.

“Lord, I was born a ramblin’ man / Tryin’ to make a livin’ and doin’ the best I can / And when it’s time for leavin’, I hope you’ll understand / That I was born a ramblin’ man,” the lyrics read. The chorus is memorable, but it’s the guitar parts that made this song so impressive in its day. The band put their best foot forward with this iconic instrumental intro.

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