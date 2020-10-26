​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing The Brummies over Zoom!

The Brummies is an independent band of three embodied by the vocalists and instrumentalists, John Davidson and Jacob Bryant, and Trevor Davis playing drums. The band was formed when they were in high school inspired by several iconic artists such as My Morning Jacket, Elton John, ELO, The Beatles, and Blitzen Trapper. These influences inspired their psych-rock vibe incorporated with the soft-indie folk genre.

Their success was rooted when Jacob and John poured their heart into writing music. They collaborated with different artists such as Band Perry with their song Done. The song was number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart back in the year 2013. Before forming The Brummies, they were a performing duo called John & Jacob. In 2014, they even released an independent album in which one of the singles called Be My Girl was on a television series, Nashville.

One of their biggest milestones as a performing duo was when they were given an opportunity to open for Kacey Musgraves’ tour, Trailer Different Park tour in 2014. They initially collaborated with Trevor Davis. After wrapping up the tour in 2015, Davis officially became part of the group and introduced themselves as The Brummies.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!