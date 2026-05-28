3 Classic Country Songs Where Another Voice Stole the Spotlight

No one wants to be upstaged, but it happens sometimes. It’s not always a bad thing. Getting a legendary artist on your song can mean wonderful things about your own star, even if you feel a little dimmed in the moment. The three country songs below have endless star power. While the main musicians on these songs are uber-talented, the featured talent came in and stole the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 4 Country Albums From the Late 70s That Should Be Required Listening for Every Country Music Fan]

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” — Alan Jackson feat. Jimmy Buffett

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” is a modern country classic. It’s got unparalleled skills in unifying a crowd, instantly imbuing it with carefree, fun-loving energy. This is the country song we think of when we’re in need of a little escapism. Alan Jackson’s voice is a one-way transport to a vacation state of mind.

But the real star of this show is Jimmy Buffett. This song was clearly inspired by the island-life guru, so it stands to reason he would hop in for a verse or two. The listener is thinking of Buffett the entire time this song is playing, only for him to make a surprise appearance in the final choruses.

“Good Hearted Woman” (Live) – Waylon Jennings feat. Willie Nelson

There isn’t really a room Willie Nelson couldn’t pull focus in. Even next to Waylon Jennings, Nelson’s vocals steal the show in this live rendition of “Good Hearted Woman.” Jennings’ deep vocals set the stage, but it’s Nelson’s high harmony that really gets the crowd going.

Nelson then takes his own verse, proving his legendary status in the country industry once again. Both iconic artists pull their own weight here, but Nelson is the showstopper.

“Let Me Let Go” — Faith Hill feat. Vince Gill

Though Vince Gill isn’t mentioned in the main billing for Faith Hill’s “Let Me Let Go,” he’s an integral part of the song. Even without his name on the track, fans can instantly hear the country legend’s vocals coming up from the background. His timbre warms the heart in a way only he can.

Hill, of course, sounds stunning on this ballad and holds the listener’s attention just fine on her own. But the sneaky influence of Gill’s era-defining sound makes this song all the more special. He steals the show on this Hill stunner.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images