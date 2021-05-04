Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with The Skints

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing The Skints from The Casbah in San Diego, CA.

** This interview was recorded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic **

An eclectic and spirited London four-piece, the Skints deliver a versatile amalgamation of reggae, ska-punk, dub, grime, hip-hop, soul, and dancehall that’s as feel-good and soul-stirring as it is hard-hitting and politically charged on the lyrical front.

Founded in Northeast London in 2007 by high school friends Marcia Richards, Joshua Waters Rudge, Jamie Kyriakides, and Jonathan Doyle, the group got their start in the ska-punk circuit. Their eponymous debut EP and first full-length, 2009’s Live, Breathe, Build, Believe, helped build a loyal fan base that would eventually follow them out of the squat party scene and into the touring underground. After releasing 2012’s Part & Parcel, the quartet inked a deal with influential New York City-based reggae and dub label.

The resulting FM, released in 2015, was a critical and commercial success, and was supported by a lengthy U.S. tour alongside genre luminaries like Sublime, Easy Star All-Stars, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. They returned in 2019 with the introspective Swimming Lessons, which added 8 Bit-influenced dancehall and melodic grunge to the group’s arsenal, and featured guest spots from Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae artist Protoje, freestyler Runkus, and dub and roots reggae star Jesse Royal. ~ James Christopher Monger, Rovi

