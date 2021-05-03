Placebo Reveal Album Eight is “Primed for Release,” Announce Upcoming Tour

Placebo’s Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal revealed on Instagram that their eight album, the band’s first release in nearly a decade, following Loud Like Love in 2013, ready for release.

“New music and concerts is the rallying cry and we hear you,” said frontman Molko and bassist Olsdal in the post. “Please do not despair and trust that ‘Album 8’ is finished and being primed for release. We are also presently busy booking live dates.”

This year marks the 25 anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut. Most recently Molko was featured on the remix of “Under My Skin” by Blackfield (the music collective founded by Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson and Israeli rocker Aviv Geffen), and was recently tapped for designer Marc Jacobs latest ’90s grunge-inspired Heaven ad campaign, shot by Harley Weir, also featuring models Kate Moss, Georgia Palmer and Lily McMenamy, along with British recording artist Rex Orange County.

In the same post, the band also called on fans to share what merchandise they’d like available. “NFT’s, posters and art prints, masks, cassette tapes, retro tees, a brand new fan club, even a fanzine, maybe dolls—what Placebo stuff would you really like to get your hands on?” they asked. If they include NFT (non-fungible tokens), single impression unique art and goods, into the mix, they’ll follow artists like The Weeknd, whose recent Acephalous project featured new music and limited edition art created by the artist and Strangeloop Studios, and Kings of Leon, who were the first band to release an album, When You See Yourself (2021), as an NFT with “tokens” unlocking front row seats and limited edition vinyl.

“What else can we do for you?” asked Placebo, prompting fans to sign up for their mailing list so they can ask more questions. “Can you help us by letting us know what you’re after? We’d love to hear from you. And since we’ll all be seeing a lot more of each other soon, we’d really like to know.”

