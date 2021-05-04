SongWriter Podcast Launches Season 3

SongWriter, the podcast of stories and “answer songs” has returned for Season 3 and will be distributed by the American Songwriter Podcast Network.

SongWriter is the creation of songwriter and host Ben Arthur and features all-star literary and songwriting greats. The podcast format includes a story or an excerpt read by the author, and a song written in response by the songwriter, as well as interviews with the artists.

“I keep being surprised by how the conversations with the artists turn out to be my favorite part of the show,” Arthur says of Season 2. “I love learning how these incredible artists shape — and are shaped by — their stories.”

Season 3 includes a diverse and extraordinary list of artists, from Grammy-winning country stars like Amanda Shires, to MacArthur geniuses and bestselling authors George Saunders and Jonathan Lethem, not to mention Tift Merritt, Toshi Reagon, Joyce Carol Oates, Roxane Gay, and Mary Gauthier. The podcast is bi-monthly with 13 episodes planned for this season.