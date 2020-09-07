​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Connor Pohl over Zoom audio!

Alternative band Violet Night is thrilled to announce their forthcoming album A N T I H E R O E S, set to be released on September 25th, 2020. The album serves as a follow up to 2018’s Colours Of You, and features the previously released “freak me up.” To pre-save the album, please visit: Smarturl.it/ANTIHEROES.

On the new album, vocalist/guitarist Connor Pohl shares: “With A N T I H E R O E S, we broke the band down into its smallest parts, and wiped the slate clean. We wrote this album with the mindset that it was our very first record, and there was no preconceived notion or expectation of what we were supposed to sound like.”

Violet Night don’t just play their instruments; they use them as tools to carefully construct emotion. Hailing from Toronto, ON vocalist/guitarist Connor Pohl, keyboardist T.J. Rounthwaite, and drummer Tay Ewart aim to traverse soundscapes as diverse as their province’s landscapes. From the soaring heights of mountains to the tranquil beauty of a forest, the sky’s the limit with this alternative trio’s sound and potential.

Sophomore LP ​A N T I H E R O E S ​is ascending skyward on the wings of first single “freak me up,” originally released August 2019 and a part of the rocking one-two centerpiece that also includes the darker angst of “(if) you are the ocean (then) i would like to drown“. Surrounding those tracks are seven others that show the trio’s ever-increasing mastery of hooks, from the late night love letter “evergreen” or introspection on why we’re here “stay golden; we’re all the same in the dark,” to the driving rock anthems “wallflower (none of this means anything)” and “hate me.”

What else were they going to do, though, other than write? Initially formed as a duo, the band spent their formative years honing their craft in rural British Columbia. With distance standing in the way of shows, they doubled down on taking the band to new heights and relocated to Toronto, where they scouted drummer Tay Ewart (Like Pacific, Modern Space).

A full U.S. tour and countless Canadian concerts have proven Violet Night’s charisma belongs on the stage, as much as their creativity belongs in the studio. With the floodgates of possibility opened and waves already forming, be prepared to lose yourself in ​A N T I H E R O E S ​— and Violet Night.

A N T I H E R O E S Tracklisting:

stay golden; we’re all the same in the dark evergreen freak me up if (you) are the ocean (then) i would like to drown hate me superbloom glow wallflower (none of this means anything) A N T I H E R O E S

