Illinois-based pop-punk band Wilmette is debuting a new single and music video for the new song “Alchemy,” the second single off the band’s recently released self-titled EP.

Stream the "Alchemy" video (directed by Alex Zarek)

here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZQ8dLoB1xo&feature=youtu.be.

Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band’s emphatic label debut “Anxious Body” was produced by Seth Henderson at ABG Studios (Knuckle Puck, Real Friends) and mastered by Kris Crummett (Sleeping With Sirens).

