Briston Maroney to Embark on U.S. Record Store Tour

Nashville-based musician Briston Maroney has officially announced a U.S. record store tour. The run of shows will see Maroney travel to 12 different indie record shops throughout the country in September and October. Maroney’s tour, a partnership with Record Store Day, is also in celebration of his upcoming album, Ultrapure.

The tour will begin with Maroney playing a gig at Grimey’s in Nashville on September 22, the same day Ultrapure is set to drop. The record shop tour will then take Maroney to New York City’s Rough Trade and San Francisco’s Amoeba Music. Following this, Maroney will play shows in the U.K. and Europe.

Last month, Maroney released two singles from his forthcoming album titled “Detonator” and “The Idea.” Maroney discussed the creation of Ultrapure in a recent press statement.

“My favorite moments in the human experience are ones that you don’t even realize have started, but feel so deeply when you realize they’ve ended,” Maroney said. “I refer to these as ‘Ultrapure’ moments.

“This album was my humble, unqualified, and earnest as hell attempt at sitting in those feelings until they had no choice but to burst out of my head,” Maroney continued. “These songs are about a type of pain I hate and love, but mostly have a deep appreciation for.”

“Body,” which is the lead single from Ultrapure, has reached the Top 15 on Triple A Radio. A music video was also released for the song, which was co-directed by Maroney. In addition, Maroney will host his second annual Paradise Festival, which will be held at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville from October 12 to October 14.

Check out all of Briston Maroney’s scheduled tour dates below:

BRISTON MARONEY | UPCOMING TOUR DATES

* Record Store Tour performance

# festival performance

SEPTEMBER

8 – Denver, CO @ Endless Sunshine #

22 – Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s *

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Criminal Records *

25 – Baltimore, MD @ The Sound Garden *

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Repo Records *

27 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade *

28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Legacy Dumbo *

29 – Boston, MA @ Newbury Comics *

OCTOBER

1 – Long Beach, CA @ Fingerprints *

2 – Ventura, CA @ Salzers *

4 – San Francisco, CA @ Amoeba SF *

5 – Portland, OR @ Music Millennium *

6 – Seattle, WA @ Easy Street *

7 – Boise, ID @ The Record Exchange *

12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Paradise Festival #

13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Paradise Festival #

14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – Paradise Festival #

31 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

NOVEMBER

1 – London, UK @ Scala

3 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

4 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

5 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

7 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

8 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg OZ

14 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

15 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

