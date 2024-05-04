Wynonna Judd’s Breathtaking National Anthem Kicks off the Kentucky Derby in Style

While people enjoyed their weekend, Wynonna Judd attended the Kentucky Derby. With it being the first weekend in May, the historic horse race celebrates its 150th running for the Triple Crown. And given the historic ending of the 2022 race where Rich Strike won the crown, it makes sense why the derby gained the title “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.” But before the horses found their way to the track, Wynonna kicked off the event with a special performance of the national anthem.

Having performed on stage since the 1980s, Wynonna not only released hit songs like “I Saw the Light” and “She Is His Only Need”, but landed a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. A legend in country music, it appeared that the singer had some preshow jitters before performing. She told People, “I will be writing the words on my hand. I’m nervous as heck because it is my home state, and these are my people. But yeah, I’m excited because I’ve never done it before.”

Although nervous about the performance, Wynonna once again proved herself to be a top talent as she honored the national anthem with her mesmerizing voice.

20240504 150th KENTUCKY DERBY

Wynonna Judd Sings the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/v43p5FnGLA — Robert Waloven (@comlabman) May 4, 2024

And viewers at home seemed to share in the praise as comments included “Wynonna Judd can SING BABY.” Another X user noted, “Wynonna Judd is everything.” One fan went as far as dubbing Judd’s performance a “top ten all-time rendition.”

Wynonna Judd the best version of the Star-Spangled Banner #KentuckyDerby — nick p (@nickprice91) May 4, 2024

Wynonna Judd Basked In The Glory Of The Kentucky Derby

Before performing at the Kentucky Derby, Wynonna shared how important the venue was to her and her family. She recalled her childhood, explaining, “I grew up going to Keeneland. Standing on the backside as they come around and hearing the thunderous sound of the hooves hitting the dirt, I was just always overcome with emotion. I still think about it.” And wanting to make sure she remembered her moment at Churchhill Downs, she insisted, “I will be going in the morning for a soundcheck, and that will give me a chance to stand there and just bask in the glory of the moment.”

While not knowing what the future held at the time, Wynonna dazzled at Churchhill Downs and left her mark on the history that surrounded the Kentucky Derby.

