Is There a New Episode Of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 5, 2024?

With The Voice down to only 12 contestants, the singers are making their way to the live rounds as they look to keep their dreams alive. For Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, and John Legend, the competition is heating up as they also look to win the season. And with not many episodes left in the season, the singers will have to give their best performances yet given that viewers will get the chance to vote for their favorite artists. Moving on to the live performances, here are all the details about the episode and if it is airing tonight.

While a great way to end the weekend, sadly, there is no new episode of The Voice airing Sunday night. But don’t worry, on Monday, The Voice will return with the live performance. Looking at the schedule, a new episode will air on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And with the show going into its final phase of the season, the newest winner of The Voice will be announced on the two-part season finale starting May 20.

Reba McEntire Discusses Coaching On ‘The Voice’

Enjoying her time on the show, Reba recently discussed her draw to The Voice with The Oklahoman. “They’re from all over the country, and they’re so talented. And this is the 25th season, and they’ve been finding these — I’m not gonna say young kids, because there was one that was 65 years old that was trying out this season.” She added, “They’re eager, they’re sponges, they want to learn.”

Although a top name in country music, Reba explained the pressure that comes with performing in front of top names in the music industry. “The thing that fascinates me so much is that they’ve got the nerve, the wherewithal, to get up on stage with a great band, but in front of people who’ve been in the business for a while. I don’t know that I could do it at 13 years old, and there is one contestant that is.”

While not performing for a chance to make her dreams become reality, the job of being a coach on The Voice isn’t always fun. Reba pointed to one of the hardest parts of her job. “The hardest part — and the one I don’t like — is when I have to sit there with my back to the talent singing, and I don’t turn around — and none of us turn around. That hurts. They’re good. They’re great. But it’s just not what we want on our team. That’s the hard part.”

Don’t miss The Voice, airing live on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)