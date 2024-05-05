Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, May 5, 2024? How to Watch

Although it has been a fantastic season on American Idol, the show is just a few weeks away from crowning another winner. With the finale set for May 19, contestants like Emmy Russell don’t have many more performances to go. Not knowing what the future holds, each contestants prepare to take the stage for what could be their last time. And with season 22 marking the end for Katy Perry, fans are soaking in every moment. Given that it is the end of the weekend, here are all the details about American Idol and if there is a new episode tonight.

For starters, there is a new episode of American Idol tonight and it is a must-see. The theme for tonight’s episode is Adele. With Adele known for her powerful vocals, the contestants will be heading into one of their biggest challenges yet as they must cover some of her most beloved hits. And knowing just how important the night is, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan won’t be alone as Ciara will join the judges as a guest mentor. Hoping for some great advice, the contestants look to make it into the Top 5.

‘American Idol’ Welcomes Meghan Trainor To The Stage

Outside of mentors and judges, Meghan Trainor will also be in attendance as she will take the stage to perform her newest single, “Been Like This.” Besides entertaining the viewers at home, Trainor’s performance is a good look at what awaits the next singer to win American Idol. For the contestants who find themselves in the Top 5, they will move on to the highly-anticipated Disney Night on May 12.

While excited about Adele Night, fans can watch the newest episode of American Idol, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For those who might not have cable, they can use streaming platforms like Fubo to keep up with their favorite contestants. And for the fans who don’t mind waiting, American Idol can be streamed the following day on Hulu.

With just seven contestants left, don’t miss American Idol tonight to see which singers continue their dreams of becoming the next American Idol.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)