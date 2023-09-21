Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ Movie Is Heading Back to Theaters

Who run the world? Pop stars! As reported by Variety, the classic Britney Spears film Crossroads will be returning to movie theaters this fall for an exclusive fan event.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just weeks after Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film lands in theaters, the Spears-led 2002 film will be making its return for two nights on October 23 and 25, as part of a special fan event hosted by Trafalgar Releasing, RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

The theater re-release of Crossroads comes right as Spears puts out her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24.

[RELATED: Britney Spears Announces Release Date for Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’]

The film will play in 875 theaters across 24 countries. The fan event also boasts a special sing-along featuring two of Spears’ tracks included with the film. Naturally, there will also be plenty of Crossroads-themed merch to coincide with the release — including some outfits seen in the film itself.

Per Variety, Marc Allenby the CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “We are excited to create an opportunity for fans to enjoy this highly sought after film in cinemas, and to rally in support of Britney telling her story in her upcoming memoir release.”

Entertainment Weekly has reported that there will be a special edition of the movie’s soundtrack released under RCA Records on October 20. It will include three new Spears remixes: “Overprotected” (Richi Lopez Remix), “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” (Snakehips Remix), and “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” (Frank Walker Remix).

[RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Favorite Performance Ahead of New Memoir]

Earlier in September, Spears shared a couple videos on her Instagram including a throwback video to her “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

“One of my favorite performances was with an albino python,” she captioned the video. “I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!! I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic, Courtesy of Getty Images