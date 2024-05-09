“Oh, Definitely”: Reba McEntire Confirms More Exciting Music News Fresh off Her “I Can’t” Release

Reba McEntire‘s new comedy sitcom, Happy’s Place, was picked up by NBC on May 7, and she recently revealed that she’ll be singing the theme song for the show. Another classic theme song from the Queen of Country? Sign us up.

Speaking with People recently, McEntire shared the exciting news. “Oh, definitely. I’ll be singing the theme song. We’ve started working on it, and we’ll have it soon finished,” she said, prior to the show’s pickup announcement. “If they say it’s a go, I’ll finish it up and have it ready for when we go to series.”

Happy’s Place reunites McEntire with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, and also co-stars McEntire’s boyfriend, Rex Linn. According to McEntire, she’s been having “so much fun” with the show so far.

Reba McEntire Shares Details of New Comedy Sitcom Happy’s Place

McEntire continued, “Rex Linn, my boyfriend, is also part of the show. We’ve got a great ensemble with same producers, showrunner and writers as we had with the Reba show, and it’s a great script.” She then shared details about the plot of the show.

“My [character Bobbie’s] dad was Happy, that was his name, and we owned a tavern called Happy’s Place,” she revealed. “Well, Happy passed, and so he’s passed the tavern onto me, but there’s a little hiccup involved, so that’s the mystery right there. Everybody has to tune in and watch it, and I hope they love it.”

According to previous announcements by NBCUniversal, one of the twists of the show is that Bobbie finds out she has a half sister she never knew about, who is now her business partner. Bobbie’s sister will be played by Belissa Escobedo. Melissa Peterman, meanwhile, plays a “needy and dramatic” bartender named Gabby, who allegedly wishes she was Bobbie’s sister.

Reba McEntire is slated to host the ACM Awards coming up on May 16 before going full-steam ahead into the new show. Currently, she will also keep her chair on The Voice, as there hasn’t been any news related to her leaving the singing competition. In fact, McEntire recently premiered her new single “I Can’t” on The Voice—much to the delight of fans.

