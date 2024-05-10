New Lindsey Buckingham Box Set, ‘20th Century Lindsey,’ Focuses on Ex-Fleetwood Mac Member’s Pre-2000 Solo Work

A new box set gathering together remastered versions of ex-Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham’s first three solo albums will be released as a four-LP vinyl package and digitally on June 14.

20th Century Lindsey features the studio albums Law and Order (1981), Go Insane (1984), and Out of the Cradle (1992), with audio remastered in 2017 from the original master tapes. The collection also comes with a new compilation titled 20th Century Rarities, features eight songs, including rare mixes and tunes that Buckingham contributed to movie soundtracks.

The four-LP box set is available exclusively at Rhino.com and LindseyBuckingham.com, and can be pre-ordered now. A four-CD version of 20th Century Lindsey will be released in August.

Law and Order

Buckingham recorded and released Law and Order between Fleetwood Mac’s Tusk (1979) and Mirage (1982) albums. Law and Order featured the hit single “Trouble,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood played drums on that track, while Christine McVie contributed harmony vocals to a song called “Shadow of the West.”

Law and Order reached No. 32 in the Billboard 200.

Go Insane

Go Insane was released in July 1984, between Mirage and Fleetwood Mac’s next album, Tango in the Night (1987). The title track was Buckingham’s second-most successful solo hit, peaking at No. 23 on the Hot 100, and at No. 4 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock tally.

Out of the Cradle

Out of the Cradle was released in June 1992, and was the first solo album Buckingham put out after his 1987 departure from Fleetwood Mac; he would rejoin the band in 1997.

The solo effort featured two songs that broke into the Top 40 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart—“Wrong” and “Countdown.”

20th Century Rarities

The compilation features the 1983 gem “Holiday Road,” as well as “Dancing Across the USA,” both of which are from the soundtrack of the hit comedy Nation Lampoon’s Vacation. The disc also includes three other soundtrack contributions: “Time Bomb Town,” from Back to the Future (1984); “On the Wrong Side,” from With Honors; and “Twisted,” from Twister (1996). “Twisted” is a collaborative tune featuring and written by Stevie Nicks.

Rounding out 20th Century Rarities are an extended remix of “Go Insane,” an extended version of the Go Insane track “Slow Dancing,” and a radio remix of “Soul Drifter,” a song from Out of the Cradle.

Buckingham has released the extended version of “Slow Dancing” as an advance track from the box set.

Here’s the full 20th Century Lindsey track list:

Law and Order

Side One

“Bwana” “Trouble” “Mary Lee Jones” “I’ll Tell You Now” “It Was I”

Side Two

“September Song” “Shadow of the West” “That’s How We Do It in L.A.” “Johnny Stew” “Love from Here, Love from There” “A Satisfied Mind”

Go Insane

Side One

“I Want You” “Go Insane” “Slow Dancing” “I Must Go” “Play in the Rain”

Side Two

“Play in the Rain (Continued)” “Loving Cup” “Bang the Drum” “D.W. Suite”

Out of the Cradle

Side One

Instrumental Introduction To “Don’t Look Down” “Wrong” “Countdown” “All My Sorrows” “Soul Drifter” Instrumental Introduction To “This Is the Time” “You Do or You Don’t”

Side Two

“Sweet Dreams” Spoken Word Introduction To “Surrender the Rain” “Doing What I Can” “Turn It On” “This Nearly Was Mine” “Say We’ll Meet Again”

20th Century Rarities

Side One

“Holiday Road” “Dancin’ Across the USA” “Go Insane” (Extended Remix) “Slow Dancing” (Extended Version)

Side Two