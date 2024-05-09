“Are You Talking About Me Sir?” Jelly Roll Teases New Music That Has Bunnie Xo’s Attention

Jelly Roll is still riding the wave of his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel. However, the CMA New Artist of the Year isn’t one to rest on his laurels. He’s currently gearing up to start the next chapter of his career with some new music. Recently, he took to social media to share a clip of a new track called “Liar” with his followers.

“Liar” seems to see Jelly Roll addressing someone who is throwing dirt on his name. However, he refuses to let their negative intentions keep him down. Instead, he plans to keep climbing higher. It’s easy to see where he found inspiration for the song. While he’s an award-winning performer and many country fans love him and his music, that love isn’t universal. After all, he decided to step away from social media due in part to the toxic comments he received.

The video caught the attention of—and garnered praise from—many of Jelly Roll’s fans. His biggest fan and wife, Bunnie Xo, jokingly commented on the video, “Are you talking about me, sir?” The comment got hundreds of replies but none of them were from Jelly. This is likely because they both know the answer already.

Jelly Roll Prepares for the Next Chapter of His Career

Recently Jelly Roll appeared on the Country Heat Weekly podcast. During his conversation with hosts Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, he said that he’s ready to release new music. “I haven’t said this publicly, alluded to it at the [CMT Music Awards] but God willing going into the [ACM Awards], we’ll begin the new chapter,” he revealed. “I think the Whitsitt Chapel era ended at the [CMT Awards],” he added.

“It’s the longest chapter I’ve wrote, ever, maybe in my career,” he said of the next phase of his journey. “I wrote a hundred-and-something songs last year. I don’t know how many of them I’m actually going to release this year,” he explained. “Last year, I did a really tight, small package with Whitsitt Chapel. I told my wife I’m fighting the urge to start getting on TikTok like an artist that never made it and start dropping songs and see what goes,” he added. “I have that many songs.”

It looks like he lost the fight to that urge. However, his fans don’t seem to be complaining.

