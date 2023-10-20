Chris Lane Embraces Songwriting on New EP ‘From Where I’m Sippin’’

Chris Lane leans into songwriting on his new EP From Where I’m Sippin,’ out now. The five-track project sees Lane as a co-writer on four songs. In an interview with American Songwriter and other media at the annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids seminar, Lane opened up about the project and his decision to embrace the role as a songwriter.

“I’ve taken a lot of time off the road over the last year, year and a half, to be at home to help out the kids and be a dad and to focus on that,” he says. “But, it also gave me time to write and record. I’m about to release the most music I’ve ever released throughout my career and I feel like it’s the best music I’ve ever released.”

Other songwriters featured on the project include Casey Brown, John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Blake Pendergrass, and Josh Miller. Lane further explains why now was the right time to embrace songwriting.

“I’ve recorded a lot of outside songs throughout my career and that’s because I was always on the road,” he admits. “Sometimes you’re home for a day. It’s hard for me to songwrite because you’re exhausted from the road.

“A lot of artists start as songwriters and then become an artist. I was the opposite,” he continues. “I was just straight up touring, touring, touring, touring, and wrote when I could so I recorded a lot of songs. I was very thankful for that. But I think this one in particular is very special to me because I’ve been writing all this time.”

Ahead of the project, Lane unveiled the somber power ballad “Find Another Bar.” Penned alongside Josh Thompson and Justin Ebach, the song set the stage for Lane’s EP. The track sees the singer asking an ex to find another bar following a breakup. My moving on ain’t moving very far / You already broke my heart / Why can’t you find another bar, he pleads.

From Where I’m Sippin’ marks Lane’s first project on Jay DeMarcus’ Red Street Records/Voyager Records. A complete track listing is below.

From Where I’m Sippin’ track list:

1. “Mistake” (Chris Lane, Michael Lotten, Josh Miller)

2. “Way to Go Girl” (Casey Brown, John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Blake Pendergrass)

3. “Betcha” (Chris Lane, Casey Brown, Travis Wood

4. “Find Another Bar” (Chris Lane, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson)

5. “From Where I’m Sippin'” (Chris Lane, Josh Miller, Jordan Minton, Mark Trussell)

Photo Credit: Robby Klein / Courtesy Sweet Talk Publicity