Dolly Parton Sings “I Will Always Love You” on Cover of “Wrecking Ball,” Featuring Miley Cyrus

Nearly a month before the release of her first rock album, Rockstar, Dolly Parton shared her cover of Miley Cyrus‘ 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.” The seventh single off Rockstar, Parton’s version of

“Wrecking Ball” also features her goddaughter Cyrus.

Unlike Cyrus’ original, Parton’s new version starts off more stripped back with piano, before she comes in on the first verse: We clawed, we chained, our hearts in vain / We jumped, never asking why / We kissed, I fell under your spell / A love no one could deny. Cyrus joins on the second verse before it shifts over to electric guitar and gradually builds around their harmonies.

At the end of the song, Parton adds a surprising lyrical switch. Adding to Cyrus’ original close of Yeah, you, you wreck me, “Wrecking Ball” ends with the two singing I will always love you, a nod to Parton’s 1974 hit of the same name.

Co-written with Dr. Luke, Mozella, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, and David Kim, “Wrecking Ball” was originally written with Beyoncé in mind before it made its way to Cyrus. Released on Cyrus’ fourth album, Bangerz, “Wrecking Ball” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the Mainstream Top 40 chart.

Along with Cyrus, featured guests on the 30-track Rockstar also include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Sting, Joan Jett, Steve Perry, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, P!nk, and Chris Stapleton, among many others.

On Rockstar, McCartney and Starr join Parton for a cover of the Beatles 1970 hit “Let It Be,” which also features Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. Other covers include Heart‘s 1975 song “Magic Man” featuring Ann Wilson and Howard Leese, “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” with Elton John, and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” with Debbie Harry, among others.

Marking Parton’s 49th studio album, Rockstar also features a number of original songs, including the title track, “World on Fire” and “Bygones,” featuring Rob Halford of Judas Priest, and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx and John 5.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar,'” said Parton in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

‘Rockstar’ Track List:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World On Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are The Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

“My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy