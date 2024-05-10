Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Placed Under Conservatorship Due to “Major Neurocognitive Disorder”

While known for helping create the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson also gained fame as one of the most prominent songwriters of the 20th century. A musician, songwriter, singer, and record producer, Wilson seemed to be a master of music. Performing for over 60 years, the musician struggled with mental illness for numerous years. And recently, a Los Angeles judge decided to appoint Wilson under a conservatorship due to a “major neurocognitive disorder.”

Back in February, Wilson’s family suggested that the musician needed a conservatorship after learning he suffered from dementia. And to make matters worse, his wife, Melinda Ledbetter, passed away back in January 2024. When first filing for a conservatorship, Wilson’s family released a statement, reading, “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.”

Brian Wilson Will Continue To Do What He Loves

Eventually making its way in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T. May, the judge admitted, “I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary.”

Only wanting the best for Wilson, documents showed that before her death, Melinda devoted herself to taking care of Wilson. This included taking care of his food, clothing, housing, and medical. With her passing, the family consistently worried about him. The family statement added, “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

While some criticize the use of conservatorships, the family insists that while under the care of Hard and Sievers, Wilson will continue to do what he loves. “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

