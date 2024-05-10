3 Taylor Swift Songs That Romantics Will Love

Though Taylor Swift has written quite a few break up songs in her day, she’s a romantic at heart. How else would she come up with the gushing, poetic lyrics that color her catalog? If you too find yourself hopelessly in love, check out the three Swift songs, below.

1. “You Are In Love”

This first song is a given. I’ve spent my whole life tryin’ to put it into words, she sings about the all-encompassing feeling of love. In many ways, this Swift song feels like the synopsis of her life’s work. In everything she does, there are affairs of the heart. Though they aren’t always as happy as this one is, you can always tell when Swift is in love.

You can hear it in the silence, silence, you

You can feel it on the way home, way home, you

You can see it with the lights out, lights out

You are in love, true love

You are in love

2. “Enchanted”

“Enchanted” is the sonic equivalent to driving home after a good first date. Swift’s smile is beaming and she’s already imagining the future. Swift has a knack for bottling up the sensation of love into anthemic, bubbly songs better than anyone else. This song is not just about infatuation, it’s the feeling incarnate.

This night is sparkling, don’t you let it go

I’m wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

I’ll spend forever wondering if you knew

I was enchanted to meet you

3. “But Daddy I Love Him”

Our last entry on this list comes from Swift’s latest release, The Tortured Poets Department. While most of the songs on that record are markedly downtrodden, this song is a reprieve from the doom and gloom. Swift leaps into a new love affair without caring about the concerns of others. She is dancing in the sun, reveling in her wild joy.

I’ll tell you something right now

I’d rather burn my whole life down

Than listen to one more second of all this griping and moaning

I’ll tell you something about my good name

It’s mine alone to disgrace

I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)