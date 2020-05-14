Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home Features Articles
FeaturesArticlesHome Featured PostLos AngelesSongwriter UWriter's Room

Dave Carter’s Final Class

Paul Zollo

-

Dave had his share of special and unique ideas about the nature of songs and songwriting that he shared mostly with friends and loved ones.

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member.

Already a Member? Sign In Here.

The Benefits of Membership:

  • Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine
  • Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online
  • Access to Print Edition Archives
  • Premium content in our Songwriter U section
  • Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners
  • Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways

Become a Member Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts