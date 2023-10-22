Declaration of Independents: September/October 2023 Issue Indie Spotlight

Joshua Radin

Though The World Will Tell Me So, Volume 2

(Nettwerk)

Videos by American Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Joshua Radin excels at making music that’s emotive, melodic, and deeply affecting, and while he’s yet to acquire the larger audience that’s so clearly his due, those who are familiar with his efforts will testify to the exceptional beauty of his balladry and the exquisite intimacy that radiates throughout each endeavor. His latest EP, Though the World Will Tell Me So provides a follow-up to Radin’s last full-length album The Ghost and The Wall, widely praised and considered by some to be his best work yet. So while it may have been a daunting task to reach that high bar, there’s no evidence here of hesitation or intimidation. Each of its five tracks resonates in ways both personal and profound while offering insightful observations about dealing with a world where expectation and realization are often at odds. While it’s often hard to draw conclusions, Radin clearly has the courage to confront his doubts and convey his convictions.

(www.joshuaradin.com)

Brian Krumm And His Barfly Friends

Just Fade Away(Pravda)

Best known as the noted frontman for the venerable Chicago-based band the Great Crusades, Brian Krumm takes an assured step forward with his first solo effort, credited to him and “His Barfly Friends.” It’s a decidedly confident assured effort, with Krumm’s gruff vocals and determined delivery establishing a stamp of authority that occasionally comes across like an unholy alliance of Bruce Springsteen and Willy Deville. It’s a no-nonsense approach that takes root in sturdy rockers like “Barfly Friends,” weary, resigned ballads such as “Easy Never Do As I’m Told,” the nuanced narrative “Back In My Old Neighborhood,” and the tangled tapestry of “Steve & The Miracle 3.” Krumm comes across as a true streetwise rocker—credible and clearly capable in his role as an impassioned street poet who remains both dedicated and defiant. Not surprisingly then,Just Fade Away is consistently compelling, an album that grabs attention from the get-go. Consider Krumm one to watch.

(https://briankrumm.com)

Abe Partridge

Love in the Dark

(Independent release)



A fast follow-up to his EP Alabama Skies, released late last year, Love In the Dark is a collection of recordings made between 2012 and 2018. Abe Partridge is not only an insightful singer and songwriter, but a talented visual artist and podcaster as well. His songs can be jarring, as evidenced by the rambling and seemingly demented “Abe Partridge’s 403d Freakout,” “Helter Skelter,” “Look Up,” and “Alabama Astronauts.” On the other hand, “Young Love (Alabama Skies),” “Love in the Dark” and “Coffee on the Counter” come across with a tender touch and an emotive sound that all but assure an instant embrace. That’s not to say he forgoes some occasional cynicism and sarcasm; “Fake It Till You Make It” and “Pop Country Is For Posers” express those sentiments without hesitation. Taken in tandem, it’s further evidence of the fact that Partridge firmly and finally deserves more than a hint of rightful recognition.

(www.abepartridge.com)

Those Pretty Wrongs

Holiday Camp

(Curation Records)



One could consider Those Pretty Wrongs a supergroup of sorts; their core members are Jody Stephens, the drummer for the legendary band Big Star, and Luther Russell, leader of seminal roots-rock band the Freewheelers, as well as an acclaimed solo artist and producer. Their handle aside, Those Pretty Wrongs create just the right combination, thanks to a soaring sound that shores up those storied credentials with classic power pop proficiency. Holiday Camp proves the point, with exuberant offerings like “New September Song,” “Ride Always” and “I Will Remember” providing a full measure of drive and dexterity. So too, “This Painted Sky,” “Always the Rainbow,” “Brother, My Brother,” “The Way,” and “Something Beautiful” shimmer and shine with lush harmonies, richly crafted arrangements, and an abundance of delicate designs. It’s a tasteful tapestry all around, one that brings to mind bands like Badfinger, the Kinks, the dBs, Fountains of Wayne, and, yes, Big Star. Suffice it to say, Those Pretty Wrongs can do no wrong.

(www.thoseprettywrongs.com)



The Handsome Family

Hollow(Milk & Scissors Music)

Helmed by the husband-wife duo Brett Sparks and Renee Sparks, The Handsome Family have produced procured their brand of arcane Americana for the better part of the past 30 years, although their new album, Hollow, marks their first new studio album in some seven years. As the title suggests, it’s a somewhat somber affair, although not without its allure. The couple plays practically all the instruments, although that doesn’t deter from the overall aural imprint found in the more melancholy melodies such as “Joseph,” “Skunks” and “Two Black Shoes,” the supple sway of “The Oldest Water,” the shimmered sheen of “Invisible Man” and “Good Night,” or, for that matter, the surprisingly upbeat imprint of “The King Of Everything” and “To The Oaks.” As always, The Handsome Family makes an emphatic mark, cutting a distinctive imprint courtesy of their reverence for archival folk tradition and the skill and savvy shown through their distinctive designs. Ultimately, Hollow provides not only a welcome return, but a clear reminder of why The Handsome Family remain so consequential.

(http://www.handsomefamily.com)

Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)