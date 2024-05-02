Keith Urban Reveals the Text Conversation That Convinced Lainey Wilson To Join Him for “Go Home W U”

This Friday (May 3), Keith Urban will release “Go Home W U,” his new collaboration with Lainey Wilson. He has reportedly been waiting to release the fun bar song for more quite some time. So, he’s just as excited about letting his fans hear it as they are for him to finally put it on streaming services everywhere.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Urban showed his fans just how long this song has been in the works. He took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a text conversation with Wilson. In it, he asks the “Country’s Cool Again” singer if she’d be interested in jumping on a song with him. The date on the conversation is April 21, 2023. So, “Go Home W U” has been cooking for over a year.

[RELATED: Keith Urban Shares Snippet of New Song “Go Home W U” Featuring Lainey Wilson—and Fans Can’t Get Enough]

Last week, Urban shared a snippet of the track that got fans fired up. From their reaction, it appears that it has been well worth the wait.

Keith Urban Asks Lainey Wilson to Join Him for “Go Home W U”

“Hey ya Lainey, It’s Keith (Urban) here. Hope you’re good,” he began. “Would you be game to sing on a song of mine if it suited ya? I’ve been sitting on one for a while that I think you’d dig,” he added. “I’d love to hear you on.”

Then, he gave her an idea of what she would be doing on the song. “It’d be on the chorus,” he said. “And various bits and pieces,” he added before telling her the song has a “chill bar singalong vibe.”

Lainey Wilson’s star has been rising fast since the release of her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country. The awards, chart-topping hits, and other accolades are evidence of that growth. However, nothing says “You’ve made it” like a casual text from Keith Urban, one of the biggest stars in modern country music.

“Hey Keith! I’m doing great. Up here in Canada playing shows,” she replied. “Would love to hear it. Send it to me when ya get a chance!! Appreciate you thinking of me, man,” Wilson added.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images