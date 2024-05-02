Yes Live on Tour in 2024: Setlist, How To Get Tickets, & More

English prog-rock legends Yes finally kicked off their 2024 tour in Lisbon, Portugal just last night. And it was a night to remember for Portuguese fans.

The Classic Tales of Yes Tour was similarly amazing last year when it first launched, and this year’s leg is no different. The band was as committed as always to putting on one hell of a show. They delivered a varied but fan-favorite set list, which you can check out below:

1. “Machine Messiah”

2. “It Will Be A Good Day”

3. “Going For The One”

4. “I’ve Seen All Good People”

5. “America” (cover of Simon and Garfunkel)

6. “Time And A Word”

7. “Don’t Kill The Whale”

8. “Turn Of The Century”

9. “South Side Of The Sky”

10. “Cut From The Stars”

11. Medley: “The Revealing Science of God”, “The Remembering”, “The Ancient”, “Ritual”

12. “Roundabout”

13. “Starship Trooper”

If last night’s first concert is any indication, this is going to be a top-notch international tour. And it will likely be even better with the co-headlining addition of Deep Purple later this year.

The next stop of the Yes 2024 Tour will be on May 2 in Madrid, Spain at Riviera. The final stop on the tour will be on June 4 in London, England at Royal Albert Hall. Then, the band will kick off their tour with Deep Purple on August 14 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live.

May 2 – Madrid, Spain – Riviera

May 3 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Parallel 62

May 5 – Rome, Italy – La Nuvola

May 6 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Arcimboldi

May 8 – Padova, Italy – Gran Teatro Geox

May 9 – Zurich, Switzerland – Kongresshaus

May 11 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City

May 12 – Berlin, Germany – Theater am Potsdamer Platz

May 14 – Halle, Germany – Steintor Variete

May 15 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

May 17 – Arnheim, Netherlands – Music Sacrum Theatre

May 18 – Mönchengladbach, Germany – Red Box

May 20 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

May 21 – Luxembourg – Rockhall

May 23 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

May 24 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 26 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 28 – York, UK – York Barbican

May 29 – Southend, UK – Cliffs Pavilion

May 31 – Bristol, UK – Beacon

June 1 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

June 2 – Gateshead, UK – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

June 4 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

August 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live (with Deep Purple)

August 15 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Event Center (with Deep Purple)

August 17 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Deep Purple)

August 19 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (with Deep Purple)

August 21 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center (with Deep Purple)

August 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (with Deep Purple)

August 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (with Deep Purple)

August 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (with Deep Purple)

August 27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (with Deep Purple)

August 28 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion (with Deep Purple)

August 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (with Deep Purple)

August 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (with Deep Purple)

September 1 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (with Deep Purple)

September 3 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (with Deep Purple)

September 4 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC (with Deep Purple)

September 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Deep Purple)

September 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live (with Deep Purple)

September 8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (with Deep Purple)

