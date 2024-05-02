Watch Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Party Like Rockstars During Nickelback Performance

Jelly Roll doesn’t play it cool. Whether it’s singing and dancing in the audience on music’s biggest night of the year, or pouring his heart out onstage after accepting his latest award, the breakout country star wears his heart on his sleeve. Jelly and his wife, Bunnie Xo, can seemingly have fun anywhere, as long as they’re together. A recent social media post reinforces this notion by showing the couple rocking out to Nickelback at this year’s Stagecoach Festival.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Are Having the Time of Their Lives

Both Jelly Roll and Canadian rockers Nickelback performed at this year’s country music festival in Indio, California. The “Need a Favor” singer and his podcaster wife were in the audience for the “Rockstar” artists’ Friday (April 26) set.

On Monday (April 29), Bunnie Xo posted a video summary of their night at Stagecoach to her official Instagram account. “Epic night w/ epic franssss,” the Dumb Blonde podcast host wrote in the caption.

The video begins with Jelly, Bunnie Xo, and rapper-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly singing along enthusiastically to Nickelback’s 2001 hit “How You Remind Me.” Widely considered the band’s signature song, “How You Remind Me” was the lead single from Nickelback’s third studio album, Silver Side Up.

Many fans wished they could have joined in on the action. “I freaking love!!! Seeing y’all rocking out to Nickleback, even MGK is jamming,” one Instagram user wrote. “I would have loved to be on the side stage!”

Jelly Accepts Wife’s Dare Onstage With Nickelback

Jelly Roll didn’t stay on the side stage for long. Nickelback called the “Son of a Sinner” singer onstage for a duet of their 2005 hit “Rockstar.”

However, Jelly Roll apparently knew only one line of the song. In a video posted to Bunnie Xo’s TikTok, the Country Music Television award winner looked straight at his wife and mouthed, “I’ll have the quesadilla.” (The ad-lib follows the line, “Sign a couple autographs, so I can eat my meals for free.”

“He did the quesadilla part!” Bunnie Xo exclaimed to the camera through laughter.

In the text overlay, the model and entrepreneur wrote, “When you dared your husband to do the ‘I wanna quesadilla’ part while onstage with Nickelback and he does it looking right at you.”

Featured image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach