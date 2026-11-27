People began calling for September 25 to officially be named Dolly Parton day after the icon’s passing. It’s a clever reference to “9 to 5,” one of her biggest hits. However, many don’t realize that the date also marks the anniversary of her debut on The Porter Wagoner Show.

Wagoner’s was one of the most popular and longest-running country music variety show. It premiered in September 1961. When his “girl singer,” Norma Jean, left the show in 1967, he offered Parton the role. At the time, she was recording for Monument Records and writing songs for Combine Music, where she had already written a top-10 hit for Bill Phillips. She released her debut album, Hello I’m Dolly, on September 18. A week later, Wagoner introduced her to his audience. She performed “Dumb Blonde” and “Something Fishy” during her debut appearance.

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Note: The clip above shows the date the episode was filmed.

Dolly Parton Finds a New Audience

When she first appeared on The Porter Wagoner Show, Dolly Parton was still relatively unknown. Her biggest hit at the time, “Something Fishy,” had peaked at No. 17 on the country chart on September 5, 1967. So, most of Wagoner’s audience was unfamiliar with her.

Wagoner’s audience, by the way, was huge. At its peak, the program was broadcast in more than 100 markets across the United States. Millions of viewers tuned in every week. As a result, she quickly became a household name. However, many viewers were Norma Jean fans. So, there was some backlash when Wagoner announced the change. Over time, though, his fans became her fans.

Parton didn’t just appear on Wagoner’s TV show. She also joined him on his road show. Additionally, they began recording together. Before they could do that, though, Wagoner had to convince his label, RCA Victor, to sign her. More importantly, he had to convince Fred Foster at Monument to release the up-and-comer from her contract.

The Perfect Day to Celebrate Dolly Parton

No one can say whether or not she would have been as successful without The Porter Wagoner Show. However, there is no denying that she gained nationwide exposure with the role. At the same time, her partnership with Wagoner led to a major-label deal. They also released several hit albums and singles and won multiple ACM and CMA Awards together. Furthermore, Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” for Wagoner when she finally chose to break away from him and focus solely on her solo career.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1967, Dolly Parton Released the Album That Marked Her Transition to Country Music and Produced Her First Hits]

So, in short, the anniversary of her debut on The Porter Wagoner Show is the perfect day to celebrate Dolly Parton’s legendary career and shining legacy. Then again, so is every other day.

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