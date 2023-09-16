5 Standout Performances by Don Henley

Whether performing as a part of the Eagles or taking the stage solo, Don Henley always delivers a performance to remember. The multi-talented musician has achieved what many artists only dream of, leaving a lasting mark on rock and roll history behind him.

Videos by American Songwriter

The best way to understand how casually cool and immensely talented the Texas native has proven himself to be is to see it with your own eyes. We’ve assembled five memorable live performances from Don Henley that showcase his boundless versatility and star power.

1. The Eagles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Over the decades, Henley has repeatedly proven his artistry and skill as a solo artist. Still, a certain kind of spark ignites each time he joins his bandmates in the Eagles for a live set. In 1998, the beloved rock group came together to celebrate their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. One of the night’s standout moments was their rendition of “Hotel California,” which features Henley taking on the roles of lead vocalist and drummer.

2. Billy Joel’s Kennedy Center Honors

Henley was on hand to help celebrate Billy Joel’s incredible musical achievements during the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors. He was tapped to perform a rendition of Joel’s 1971 ballad “She’s Got a Way,” one of the award-winning singer/songwriter’s early releases.

3. “Gold Dust Woman”

In 2005, Henley joined fellow rock icon Stevie Nicks for a rendition of this stellar cut from Fleetwood Mac’s celebrated album Rumours. The pair, who had a brief relationship in the 1970s, still have plenty of chemistry in this captivating performance in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

4. “Democracy”

Henley put his own spin on a Leonard Cohen original during his appearance at Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration party. The song’s message of hope for a better future across America feels especially appropriate in the setting, but his trademark raspy vocal quality makes the performance especially gripping.

5. “Walkaway Joe” with Trisha Yearwood

This vintage televised performance shows Henley joining Trisha Yearwood for a rendition of her 1992 hit “Walkaway Joe.” The track, which features backing vocals from Henley, soared to No. 2 on country radio upon its release. In this video, the magical blend of their soaring vocals becomes even more enchanting in a live setting.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS