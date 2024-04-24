Drake Could Face Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, Tupac’s Brother Sounds Off

Drake recently put Kendrick Lamar in his crosshairs on the new diss track “Taylor Made.” Now, the Canadian rapper is facing recourse—but not from the “Backseat Freestyle” singer. The track features AI vocals from both Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur. While Snoop seems unbothered, Tupac’s family is threatening legal action.

Drake Receives Cease and Desist From Tupac’s Estate

As reported by Billboard Wednesday (April 24), a cease and desist letter from Tupac’s estate gave Drake 24 hours to take the song down before they “pursue all of its legal remedies” against him.

In the letter, lawyer Howard King informed Drake that Tupac’s estate “would never have given its approval for this use.”

The letter further read, “The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”

Fans Respond to Tupac AI Vocals on ‘Taylor Made’

The “God’s Plan” rapper dropped “Taylor Made Freestyle” Friday (April 19) on his social media. As of Wednesday (April 24) afternoon, the track remained available on Instagram.

The AI-generated vocals give the impression that the “Keep Ya Head Up” rapper is trying to goad Lamar into responding to Drake’s “Push Ups.”

The track was one two Drizzy responses to Lamar’s verse on “Like That” by Metro Boomin and Future.

Many social media users did not approve. “[That] was so disrespectful to Tupac, who would have out rapped Drake if Tupac was still alive today,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Mopreme Shakur, Tupac’s older stepbrother, also has expressed his displeasure at Drake “weaponizing” the rap legend’s voice in his beef with Lamar. According to TMZ, Mopreme — formerly of the hip-hop group Thug Life — likened the move to “bringing out a tank, or even going with a nuclear option.” He reportedly told TMZ that he believes the battle should remain between Drake and Lamar.

Drake does have his defenders, though. “You can’t sue over a voice. We been through this already. Don’t you think Drake would’ve sued by now if he could,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “What about all the countless Tupac AI’s that were already put out there… This the new future now. Judge will say ‘ppl know he’s dead.'”

Tupac was just 25 when he was gunned down in a 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. In September 2023, police arrested 60-year-old Duane “Keefe D” Davis on suspicion of involvement in Tupac’s murder.

